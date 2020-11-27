Senzo Meyiwa's siblings at court as alleged killers appear

The case against the five men implicated in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is set to continue in the Boksburg magistrate’s court amid tight security on Friday.

Present in court for the suspects' second appearance were Meyiwa’s three siblings, Sifiso, Nhlanhla and Zama. They arrived in court alongside representatives of AfriForum, which had pushed for action from police in continuing their investigations of the case.

The female siblings of the late soccer star wore T-shirts bearing a picture of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalie.