Society finds it easy to blame women for faults, misfortune of men

So far, Kelly Khumalo is guilty of being a woman

American feminist writer Erica Jong once said: “Blaming women is always in fashion.” Nowhere have these words been as greatly pronounced as they are in the case of musician Kelly Khumalo, who over the years, has been subjected to unimaginable brutality by the court of public opinion that has already made a determination that she is guilty of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, her partner and father of her child.



Over the past few days, following the court appearance of the men accused of his murder, the innuendo and cruel accusations returned full force. Khumalo, it appears, has already been convicted. In the eyes of society, she is guilty...