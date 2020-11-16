Death of witness will not jeopardise Senzo Meyiwa murder case: police

The police have confirmed the death of a witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation, but said it would not jeopardise the outcome of their case.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo on Monday confirmed the death of Thabang Makeleni, who gave police a statement last year. Naidoo said he was not a key witness in the case.

“If he was a key witness, we would have long [ago] made the arrest because he gave us a statement last year,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo said the statement made by Makeleni did not have a significant bearing on the success achieved with the recent arrests made by police in the case.

Naidoo could not confirm the cause of death.

Sunday World reported that Makeleni was a student living in Vosloorus, not far from singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home, in 2014.

The publication alleged that he was poisoned late last year.

TimesLIVE