Itumeleng Khune has described his friendship and rivalry‚ and the dreams they had as youngsters‚ with Senzo Meyiwa from their time in junior national teams as a headstone for the late Bafana Bafana captain was unveiled in Chesterville‚ Durban on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs star Khune’s national team and Orlando Pirates goalkeeping competitor and friend Meyiwa was murdered in Vosloorus on October 26‚ 2014.

“I have a lot to share about my life with Senzo but I will try to summarise everything‚” Khune said at another ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“ … I think when we first met we were 15 years old and we were like‚ ‘We want to take over as national team goalkeepers’. We also wanted to be in the [Soweto] derby‚ the match between Chiefs and Pirates – one of the greatest derbies.

“ … So we pushed each other from the Under-17s. I remember we were playing at an interprovincial tournament in Polokwane sponsored by Coca-Cola‚ when Senzo and I were chosen to represent Gauteng.

“The coach was confused about who to play as his No.1. … If he had means he could have taken half myself and half of Senzo and made it as one. And yes‚ it wasn’t possible‚ but we managed to play three games each and we performed well and had clean sheets.

“We went all the way to win the goalkeeper of the tournament. We were also called into national U-17 team and when we arrived there we also gave the coach stress about who he was going to make No.1.

“So that’s how our friendship‚ our rivalry and the competition started. From the U-17s we went to the U-20s and also to the U-23s.”

Khune said such conundrums continued as he and Meyiwa progressed through the age groups.