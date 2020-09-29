South Africa

Mpumalanga government official faces rape charge

He was arrested just before a former MEC was arrested, also on rape charges

29 September 2020 - 10:36
A Mpumalanga government employee has been arrested over rape allegations, says the MEC for community safety, Gabisile Shabalala.
A government official in Mpumalanga is behind bars and will appear in court on Friday in connection with a charge of rape.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala said on Tuesday that she was aware of the arrest — which happened just four days before a former MEC in the province was arrested on rape charges.

“The department has noted the arrest of the [suspect] due to alleged rape on Thursday, September 24. He appeared in Ermelo magistrate's court on Friday, September 25, where he was remanded in custody,” said Shabalala.

She called on the “law to take its course”.

The official, who remains behind bars, is due back in court on Friday.

TimesLIVE is not naming the accused until he has pleaded to the sexual charge.

News of his arrest comes after the arrest of a former MEC on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former MEC had been arrested in Nelspruit alongside his stepson for the alleged rape of his daughters.

The two accused had appeared in court and their case was postponed to Thursday when they are expected to apply for bail.

TimesLIVE is not naming the two accused in this case to protect the identity of the alleged victims. They are also yet to plead.

