Top ANC man arrested for rape of twin daughters (8) appears in court

A former Mpumalanga MEC and his stepson have appeared in court in connection with the rapes of the former MPL's eight-year-old twin daughters.



The men were arrested on Monday morning in Steiltes in Mbombela after weeks of investigations. It is alleged that the twin's father, 48, and his stepson, 26, repeatedly raped the young girls...