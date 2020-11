Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will change your perception of smartwatches

A built-in personal assistant and personal trainer

But the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro isn’t just a magnificent watch to look at and wear. It also comes standard with world-class technology that will enhance every aspect of your life, whether you’re managing your business affairs or striving to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

From your new smartwatch, you can do almost anything, including answering and declining phone calls, reading e-mails and messages, managing your calendar, and receiving reminders regarding your upcoming commitments. Everything is right on hand, and with a two-week-long battery life, you don’t need to worry about charging it for days on end.

Huawei also understands that life is about balance, and that you need to stay fit and healthy if you are to keep up with your work commitments. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro’s advanced health modes allows you to track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality and stress levels all day every day. These are all crucial indicators of your health and your watch can help you monitor them with exacting precision.

The device also comes with more than 100 different workout modes, including swimming, cycling, climbing, yoga, skiing and driving range, to help you monitor your progress. You can use your watch to analyse your golf swing posture, speed and rhythm, and learn from its visual swing demonstrations to improve your performance.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro serves as the ultimate outdoor companion, providing you with tide times, sunrise, sunset and moon phase information, and a built-in standalone GPS tracker so that you won’t lose your way.

Designed for the pros

The “Pro” in the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is no accident. This device has been designed to keep up with the demands of professionals who want a watch that will enhance their personal and professional lives while looking the part. The launch of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a milestone in the evolution of Huawei’s smart-wear products.

Be part of the movement, and experience it for yourself today.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is available for the recommended retail price of R6,999 from the following stores:

Vodacom

Sportsman Warehouse

Takealot

Total Sports

Hi (TFG)

Incredible Connection

This article was paid for by Huawei.