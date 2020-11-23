Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will change your perception of smartwatches
The brand-new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is now available in SA for R6,999
Despite the range of smartwatches available on the market, there are certainly similarities to be found in their appearance. They’re often square or rectangular, and are usually bright, bold and busy. Very rarely are smartwatches sleek, elegant and fit for the boardroom.
Professional-looking smartwatches can often lack technical prowess but the brand-new Huawei GT 2 Pro, now available in SA, is here to dismantle your perceptions of smartwatches.
The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is Huawei’s flagship smartwatch and is designed for executives who want a device that is both aesthetically on point and equipped with cutting-edge technology.
A modern and minimalist design
The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro takes its design inspiration from slick urban spaces. It’s streamlined and understated, modern and minimalist, and is made using some of the most beautiful and durable materials in the world. The main body of the GT 2 Pro is cast in titanium, the face is a classic round dial made of sapphire crystal, which is only used in the manufacturing of high-end watches, and the ceramic backing is delicate to the touch.
These three materials seamlessly bring together art and technology to embody contemporary craftsmanship. A special Porsche Design edition is also available, which is inspired by the aerodynamic style of this world-renowned sports car.
A built-in personal assistant and personal trainer
But the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro isn’t just a magnificent watch to look at and wear. It also comes standard with world-class technology that will enhance every aspect of your life, whether you’re managing your business affairs or striving to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
From your new smartwatch, you can do almost anything, including answering and declining phone calls, reading e-mails and messages, managing your calendar, and receiving reminders regarding your upcoming commitments. Everything is right on hand, and with a two-week-long battery life, you don’t need to worry about charging it for days on end.
Huawei also understands that life is about balance, and that you need to stay fit and healthy if you are to keep up with your work commitments. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro’s advanced health modes allows you to track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality and stress levels all day every day. These are all crucial indicators of your health and your watch can help you monitor them with exacting precision.
The device also comes with more than 100 different workout modes, including swimming, cycling, climbing, yoga, skiing and driving range, to help you monitor your progress. You can use your watch to analyse your golf swing posture, speed and rhythm, and learn from its visual swing demonstrations to improve your performance.
The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro serves as the ultimate outdoor companion, providing you with tide times, sunrise, sunset and moon phase information, and a built-in standalone GPS tracker so that you won’t lose your way.
Designed for the pros
The “Pro” in the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is no accident. This device has been designed to keep up with the demands of professionals who want a watch that will enhance their personal and professional lives while looking the part. The launch of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a milestone in the evolution of Huawei’s smart-wear products.
Be part of the movement, and experience it for yourself today.
Pricing and Availability
The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is available for the recommended retail price of R6,999 from the following stores:
- Vodacom
- Sportsman Warehouse
- Takealot
- Total Sports
- Hi (TFG)
- Incredible Connection
This article was paid for by Huawei.