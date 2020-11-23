Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will change your perception of smartwatches

Despite the range of smartwatches available on the market, there are certainly similarities to be found in their appearance. They’re often square or rectangular, and are usually bright, bold and busy. Very rarely are smartwatches sleek, elegant and fit for the boardroom.

Professional-looking smartwatches can often lack technical prowess but the brand-new Huawei GT 2 Pro, now available in SA, is here to dismantle your perceptions of smartwatches.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is Huawei’s flagship smartwatch and is designed for executives who want a device that is both aesthetically on point and equipped with cutting-edge technology.

A modern and minimalist design

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro takes its design inspiration from slick urban spaces. It’s streamlined and understated, modern and minimalist, and is made using some of the most beautiful and durable materials in the world. The main body of the GT 2 Pro is cast in titanium, the face is a classic round dial made of sapphire crystal, which is only used in the manufacturing of high-end watches, and the ceramic backing is delicate to the touch.

These three materials seamlessly bring together art and technology to embody contemporary craftsmanship. A special Porsche Design edition is also available, which is inspired by the aerodynamic style of this world-renowned sports car.