Complaints of 1m pages in docket
Blue light accused apply for fraud case to be struck off the roll
Lawyers representing former top cops embroiled in the multimillion-rand blue lights fraud case have requested the court to strike the matter off the roll as they believe the state is ill-prepared to proceed with the trial.
The lawyers who are representing 12 suspects, including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, recently fired deputy national commissioner Bonang Mgwenya, and former Gauteng provincial commissioner Deliwe de Lange, argued that the state set a trial date but was not prepared to proceed with the matter...
