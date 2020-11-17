Blue light accused apply for fraud case to be struck off the roll

Manthata’s lawyer, adv Lawrence Hodes, told the court they were disadvantaged because the large volume of documents contained in the docket disclosed to them consisted of over one million pages.

He argued that they were refused a pretrial conference which is a prerequisite in a matter of this nature to narrow down the charges on the charge sheet.

“Something is amiss because the state added [Mgwenya] and removed people [Pillay] and [is] adding evidence. If there was a raid, it needed to be disclosed so the prosecutor has an obligation to explain why the search and seizure took place.”

Hodes accused the state of engineering a postponement in a bid to prevent the matter from being struck off the roll which he labelled as “devious”.

“He’s riding over all the constitutional rights of the accused by not allowing them to prepare for the trial by disclosing information they needed. As drastic as our request is, we request for the matter to be struck off the roll or grant a permanent stay of prosecution,” Hodes said.

Keilin Muthray, representing Mokwena and Ramanjalum, said they requested the state to inform them about the status of the case after numerous postponements since 2018.

“After a year-and-a-half of investigations they decided they were ready for trial... In July, the docket was given to us by way of a four terabyte hard drive containing over a million pages,” Muthray said.

Muthray said search and seizure operations were conducted on the premises of Phahlane and De Lange on October 12 where electronic devices and documents were seized.

But, the prosecutor, Tilas Chabalala, retorted by saying that it was not his duty to inform the lawyers which aspects in the docket were specific to their clients.

“There is no duty on the state to tell them which parts of the docket to study. This is not an examination preparation, it’s a trial. It’s clear those seeking help are frustrated by the nature and complexity of this case,” he said.

The matter was postponed to November 24 to allow the state to respond to the application.