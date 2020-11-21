South Africa

Cape Town policeman bust for smuggling dagga to a prisoner in exchange for R300

21 November 2020 - 16:00
A Cape Town police sergeant is set to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday after he was bust for smuggling contraband into police cells.
A Cape Town police sergeant risks losing his job for allegedly smuggling contraband to a prisoner.

The 37-year-old officer working at Bellville South police station was bust around 9pm on Friday.

“Members attached to anti-corruption unit conducted an operation at Bellville South SAPS,” said provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

“The agent approached the member, who agreed to take dagga and a cellular telephone to a prisoner in the cells. The member received R300 for his services. The member was arrested. The dagga, cellular telephone and marked money were found in his possession.”

Van Wyk said the police officer will appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday.

“SAPS management remain committed in uprooting all forms of corruption,” said Van Wyk.

