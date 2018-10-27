Cop bust planning to smuggle contraband goods to prisoners

A 43-year-old police constable has been arrested after being found in possession of contraband goods which he was apparently planning to smuggle to prisoners.

The constable was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday in conjunction with National Intervention Unit members.

“Members received information and acted swiftly and arrested the suspect after he was found in possession of 329 grams of dagga‚ two knives‚ bottle of whiskey‚ cigarettes‚ tobacco‚ and various other forms of contraband which were to be smuggled to prisoners‚” Western Cape police said.