Kwaito star Mshoza has died
Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, has died at age 37.
Her manager Thandoxulo Jindela confirmed the news to Sowetan this morning.
According to a source known to Sowetan, Mshoza died at Far East Rand Hospital this morning just before 9am.
Mshoza ft Mzambiya - Kortes
Mshoza rose to fame as the First Lady of Kwaito with her smash hit Kortes in the early 2000s from her debut album BullDawgz First Lady. She collaborated with stars such as Mzambiya and Msawawa.
In recent years she made headlines for her obsession with skin-lightning and numerous short-lived marriages. Mshoza is survived by her two children Pride and Jacob Junior.
Here are some of the tributes below:
*Deep sigh*— MaAfrika Moloi (@BontleModiselle) November 19, 2020
Rest In Peace, Mshoza 🕊😔💔 pic.twitter.com/quHWC1LUja
Yoh, haai! 💔💔💔 Rest In eternal Peace, Mshoza. 🥺😢💔 pic.twitter.com/atyO9Le0ew— Gogo Nomakhwezi ✨🕯 (@Boity) November 19, 2020
Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more 😢😢😢😢😭😭 and lapho we were instudio few weeks ago naye euuu kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshoza— tipcee_ (@tipcee3) November 19, 2020
RIP Godmother. The Gigi Gang Loves you. We will tell you all about the strides when we see you again. You opened it all up. You fought and lived a good one. A pioneer. A sister. A fearless women. Mbokodo #Mshoza #kortes #bozza pic.twitter.com/K78SGYjE7T— #SlaapTigerxDJTiraxNaakxJustbhekiout! (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 19, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.