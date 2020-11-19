Kwaito star Mshoza has died

South Africa

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, has died at age 37.

Her manager Thandoxulo Jindela confirmed the news to Sowetan this morning. 

According to a source known to Sowetan, Mshoza died at Far East Rand Hospital this morning just before 9am.

Mshoza rose to fame as the First Lady of Kwaito with her smash hit Kortes in the early 2000s from her debut album BullDawgz First Lady. She collaborated with stars such as Mzambiya and Msawawa.

In recent years she made headlines for her obsession with skin-lightning and numerous short-lived marriages. Mshoza is survived by her two children Pride and Jacob Junior.

