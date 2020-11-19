Kwaito star Mshoza has died

Mshoza rose to fame as the First Lady of Kwaito with her smash hit Kortes in the early 2000s from her debut album BullDawgz First Lady. She collaborated with stars such as Mzambiya and Msawawa.

In recent years she made headlines for her obsession with skin-lightning and numerous short-lived marriages. Mshoza is survived by her two children Pride and Jacob Junior.

Here are some of the tributes below: