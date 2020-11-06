Blowing Mr X's cover riles Zondo
Dudu Myeni 'in breach of Commissions Act'
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni faces a criminal charge for unmasking an anonymous witness of the commission of inquiry into state capture in direct breach of its rules on protection of witnesses.
Myeni, who has for the past two days refused to answer questions related to her tenure at the SAA board citing fear of self-incrimination, has managed to put her foot in it by revealing the identity of a witness only known as Mr X. ...
