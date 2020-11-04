Unions argue that job losses are avoidable
Early retirements better than retrenchments, SABC told
Unions at the SABC want the public broadcaster to opt to release 450 employees over the age of 55 on early retirement and avoid painful retrenchments.
This is one of the alternatives unions have put on the table...
