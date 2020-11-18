Taxi drivers carrying knobkerries block highway as they make way to Pretoria during strike

Palesa Moloi, 34, who works in Randburg, said she did not have a choice but to try and find a taxi.

“My bosses didn’t want to understand that I would not be able to get to work. I can’t work from home because I am a cleaner, but I can’t get to work because there are no taxis,” Moloi said.

Siboniso Ntshangase, a construction worker, said he walked from Pimville to the Bara Taxi Rank in Diepkloof in the hope of catching a taxi to town but was left disappointed when he found the taxi rank empty.

“I get paid depending on my presence at work. If I don’t go to work, I lose out. I am disappointed by what happened today because my livelihood has been affected and now I have to go home because it’s late,” he said.

Dozens of commuters were seen on Chris Hani Road attempting to hike back home from the taxi rank.

The strike did not only affect commuters, but also had an impact on traders who make their living from selling items at taxi ranks.

Joyce Banda, who has been selling vegetables at the rank for 31 years, said she is worried by the lack of business brought on by the strike.

“On a normal day, I make about R300. I don’t think I’ll make anything today because there is nobody to sell to. I’m also concerned because my stock of vegetables will rot, which will add to the losses,” Banda said.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said it was regrettable they had to take drastic measures to be heard by the government.

He said they had given Mbalula an ultimatum to respond to grievances they brought to his attention in letters sent to him on August 26 and September 30.

“The National Taxi Alliance is aggrieved by the minister's refusal in affording it the freedom of association. Second, the failure to release the Covid-19 relief fund promised by both the minister and the president, for the benefit of the deserving taxi drivers and taxi operators,” said Malele.

Taxi operators are expected to assemble at the old Putco depot in Marabastad, Pretoria, and proceed first to the transport department and then to the Union Buildings.