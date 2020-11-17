Man found hanging from N1 bridge outside Pretoria

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found hanging from a bridge on the N1 outside Pretoria on Tuesday, emergency services said.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they arrived at the scene just before 8am.

The man was hanging from a piece of rope between the Petroport Panorama filling station and the Wallmansthal Bridge.

“We waited for police to arrive on the scene and assisted with the recovery of the body,” Mabaso said.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.

Maremane condemned the “reckless behaviour” of passing motorists who took pictures of the scene.

“This behaviour is unwarranted and punishable by law enforcement authorities since the deceased’s family has not been notified,” he said.

“Anyone found with the pictures or to be circulating them will face the full wrath of law.”

