South Africa

Man found hanging from N1 bridge outside Pretoria

17 November 2020 - 14:13
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The man was found close to the Petroport Panorama filling station and the Wallmansthal Bridge.
The man was found close to the Petroport Panorama filling station and the Wallmansthal Bridge.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found hanging from a bridge on the N1 outside Pretoria on Tuesday, emergency services said.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they arrived at the scene just before 8am.

The man was hanging from a piece of rope between the Petroport Panorama filling station and the Wallmansthal Bridge.

We waited for police to arrive on the scene and assisted with the recovery of the body,” Mabaso said.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.

Maremane condemned the “reckless behaviour” of passing motorists who took pictures of the scene.

This behaviour is unwarranted and punishable by law enforcement authorities since the deceased’s family has not been notified,” he said.

Anyone found with the pictures or to be circulating them will face the full wrath of law.” 

TimesLIVE

Free State farmer fatally shot in the head, son wounded in stabbing

A farmer was shot dead and his son stabbed during a farm attack in Hennenman in the Free State, police said.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X