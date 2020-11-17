'Police searched Malawian president's plane for Bushiris before departure'

Police thoroughly searched the aircraft used by Malawian president Lazarus Chakwera before it left SA to ensure that prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were not inside.

This is the assurance by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi when he gave a preliminary report to a parliamentary committee on the Bushiris' escape from SA.

There has been speculation that the couple might have escaped with Chakwera’s delegation which was in the country for an official visit on Friday.

Motsoaledi said Chakwera arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria with an entourage of 23 people.

After the visit, the entourage went to the same base to board their flight back home.

The acting director-general of home affairs Jackie MacKay was requested by international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor to rush to the base as someone from Malawi had made a request for a team which had arrived ahead of Chakwera to depart with their president from the Waterkloof base.

The team had entered SA through OR Tambo International Airport. Motsoaledi said Pandor declined the request, insisting that only the people who had come with Chakwera could depart from the airforce base.