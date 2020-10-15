Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya suspended after arrest
Deputy police national commissioner for human resource management, Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, is contesting a suspension notice after her arrest on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.
The high-ranking officer was allegedly involved in fraud relating to a multimillion-rand tender for emergency warning equipment.
SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has seen the notice of suspension documents and received a confirmation from an anonymous source, who said: “She is suspended. Another deputy is being appointed in her place.”
In the notice, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said: “You are hereby notified that your suspension transfer under the regulation 10(1) of the SAPS discipline regulations, 2016, will be considered on the grounds that you allegedly committed serious misconduct.
“You are entitled to submit written representations regarding the possible suspension or temporary transfer.”
Mgwenya submitted that a suspension would have serious reputation implications for her.
“It is respectfully submitted that there is no legal basis to suspend me at this point in time as a precautionary measure, but rather to expedite the departmental processes in order for the matter to be brought to finality as soon as possible,” she said.
“Alternatively, a consideration can be given to temporarily transfer me to an alternative post, pending the finalisation of any departmental processes.”
In another document in possession of TimesLIVE, the commissioner confirms that Mgwenya will be out of the office and an interim manager has been appointed.
“In order not to affect service delivery, the deputy national commissioner: asset and legal management Lt-Gen FN Vuma, in addition to her current function, [will] also be overseeing the functions of the deputy national commissioner: human resource with immediate effect and until further notice,” said the document.
Mgwenya recently appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after being arrested at her home in the early hours of the morning. She was released on bail and indicated she would plead not guilty to all charges.
Mgwenya and other suspects who were recently arrested join former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Lt-Gen Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (retired divisional commissioner), Brig James Ramanjalum, Maj-Gen Ravichandran Pillay, Col Thomas Dumas Marima and Sgt Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa.
TimesLIVE
