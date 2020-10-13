'Dirty money bankrolls Mgwenya's luxurious ride'
Hawks hailed for police boss's arrest, court appearance
Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya allegedly manipulated tender specifications for the benefit of a businessman who scored a contract to fit police vehicles with blue lights in return for a discounted BMW X5 and a safe installed in her house.
This is according to an indictment before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime's court sitting in Palm Ridge where Mgwenya appeared on charges of fraud and corruption yesterday...
