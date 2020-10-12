High ranking police officer arrested for alleged fraud related to tender

A high profile police officer has been arrested for alleged fraud relating to a multimillion-rand tender for emergency warning equipment.

According to the Investigating Directorate (ID), the officer is the 13th accused expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

“Her arrest and appearance relate to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the SA Police Service in 2017. The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191m. However, R65m was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd. Payment of R22m was stopped in the advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate's probe into the matter,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.