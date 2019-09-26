Ipid, NPA 'shielded former top cop Khomotso Phahlane'

Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane allegedly enjoyed the protection of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the National Prosecuting Authority, who shielded him from criminal investigation and prosecution in 2016.

While Ipid is recognised as the police watchdog, it was in its own ranks where complaints of misconduct lodged against Phahlane seemingly disappeared. And when investigations finally began, the NPA refused to prosecute.

The manner in which these institutions were bent to protect senior police managers was the focus of the state capture inquiry yesterday when Ipid's national head of investigations Matthews Sesoko took the stand.

His testimony mostly corroborated that of his former boss Robert McBride, who appeared before the commission in April.