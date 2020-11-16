No counselling since Sebopetsa disappeared

Missing teacher's two kids struggling to cope

The family of a teacher who went missing almost two months ago says her two daughters, aged seven and 16, are struggling to cope in her absence.



Dikeledi Karel Sebopetsa, 32, from Satlaleng village near Modjadji Headkraal, outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo, went missing on September 22, reportedly while on her way to work...