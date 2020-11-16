Bushiri's failure to co-operate stalled investigations into extortion claims, says Ipid

Fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri hamstrung investigations into his claims of alleged extortion by police officers by failing to co-operate with authorities.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed on Monday that Bushiri had laid charges of extortion against officers who were probing rape allegations against him.

But, IPID claims that Bushiri failed to provide crucial information and that he was unavailable to assist investigators with his matter.

The fugitive, who fled South Africa for Malawi just days after being granted bail, told his followers on Saturday night that a number of police officers tried to extort money from him between 2017 and 2018.

IPID confirmed that the fugitive had laid charges of extortion against several officers.

Ndileka Cola, Ipid spokesperson said Bushiri reported the alleged corrupt activities to Ipid.

“In 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria. It is alleged that the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Mr Bushiri were trying to extort money from Bushiri so that they make his rape charges disappear,” Cola said.

She said these charges were reported through his lawyer.

“As part of the investigation process, IPID required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements but Mr Bushiri’s non availability due to his busy schedule has been giving IPID investigators a challenge to proceed with this case,” she said.