Food scientist advocates crop fermentation

'Soft porridge lacks proteins babies need'

Soft porridge made out of popular African food staples such as maize meal, sorghum and cassava has been found to lead to protein energy malnutrition in babies because of the watery consistency it is usually prepared.



This is according to food scientist Dr James Makame, who focused his PhD research on African child nutrition in the study "The eating quality of infant foods – perhaps the missing link for solving child malnutrition in Africa", at the University of Pretoria...