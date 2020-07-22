Government wants SABC job cuts halted: deputy minister

"If I say to the board of the SABC, 'Suspend the section 189 process so that you create an enabling environment to engage', it's an intervention that the shareholder can do to make sure that between the employer and the employees an enabling environment is created for engagement."

She added that she had recently met with the leadership of the biggest labour unions at the SABC - the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - who told her they had never been consulted by the public broadcaster's management on the looming laying-off of workers.

"I am on record, speaking under oath that I made with the presidents of both CWU and Bemawu, and they are saying they were never involved. Amongst all of us, we're saying we’re alive to all of the challenges that the SABC is confronted with. It's historical and no one says some of these things should not be attended to. The important thing is the rules of engagement," said Kekana

But the argument was rejected by DA MP Phumzile van Damme. She said while it was undeniable that the SABC had a bloated staff compliment and wage bill, it was concerning to see government ministers issuing what amounted to "political instruction to the SABC" board and management.