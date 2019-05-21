Put up a stop sign to the buying of driver's licences

I learnt a week ago that the corrupt and illegal ways of obtaining a driver's licence have gone way out of control.

I fully understand that it is common practice (even though illegal) that you will not acquire a licence without a bribe in most, if not all, parts of SA at the traffic department, unfortunately.

No matter how perfect a driver you are, the instructors and those they are in partnership with for these crimes will even tell you straight up: "You will not get your licence without 'cool drink' money. I don't care how perfect you are. I will find fault and fail you."

This is a truth that many of us have experienced. Our part in the crime is the R2,500 to R3,500 we pay for "cool drinks" just so we can walk out of the department with a driver's licence.

Too many of us are guilty of perpetuating this crime. But we are vindicated by the fact that this corrupt and illegal practice is institutional.