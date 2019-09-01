Motor licensing fraud costs Mpumalanga R574m.

The road traffic management coporation says about two million drivers in South Africa are using licenses acquired through fraud. This was revealed by Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) chief executive Advocate Makhosini Msibi on Friday.

Speaking in Elukwatini where nine people including three officials from the department community safety security and liaison at the Chief Albert Luthuli municipality's traffic department were arrested on Friday, Msibi said the Mpumalanga province has lost about R574m in fraud and corruption involving driving schools and traffic department officials.

The arrested suspects include three foreign nationals. RTMC said they also uncovered that there were also three young people who were irregularly issued with drivers licenses on Thursday, just a day before RTMC's visit.

"This is an ongoing operation which commenced in 2016, when we found out that foreign nationals from all over the country went to this [Elukwatini] testing station." Msibi also revealed that they received information about plans to burn down the Elukwatini testing station in order to destroy evidence of crime.

He added one female official fled during RTMC bust, while the authorities are investigating the involvement of driving schools.