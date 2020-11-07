SA records 1,700 new Covid-19 cases and another 72 deaths

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also reported that there were another 72 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities, taking the national total to 19,749.

Of these deaths, seven were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The remaining 65 were historical deaths that had been confirmed since the release of Thursday's figures.

Mkhize also reported that the number of recoveries were 675,593, which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

The figures are based on 4,940,719 tests to date, with 23,094 being in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE