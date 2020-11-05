Covid-19 positive matrics allowed to write exams
National senior certificate candidates who test positive for Covid-19 and those with a high temperature when they arrive at their exam centres will be allowed to write at a different venue under secure conditions that are in compliance with the examination regulations.
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga said candidates will be screened and should the thermometer show a temperature higher than 38 degrees the affected pupils will write the exams in an isolation venue at the school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.