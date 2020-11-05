Covid-19 positive matrics allowed to write exams

National senior certificate candidates who test positive for Covid-19 and those with a high temperature when they arrive at their exam centres will be allowed to write at a different venue under secure conditions that are in compliance with the examination regulations.



Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga said candidates will be screened and should the thermometer show a temperature higher than 38 degrees the affected pupils will write the exams in an isolation venue at the school...