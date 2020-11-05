News

SA's Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to nearly 92%

By Staff Reporter - 05 November 2020 - 22:09
SA's Covid-19 recovery rate climbed to nearly 92% on Thursday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said. File picture.
Image: 123RF/milkos

Nearly 92% of people in SA who were infected with Covid-19 had recovered, the health ministry said on Thursday night.

Minister Zweli Mkhize said that there were 671,579 recoveries recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 91.7%.

In total by Wednesday night, 732,414 Covid-19 infections had been confirmed across SA. Of these, 1,866 were reported in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize also reported on Thursday that there had been 92 Covid-19 related deaths since the figures were last released on Wednesday. Of these, “23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours” — and the balance were prior deaths that had been verified since Wednesday night's figures.

This means that there are now 19,677 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths across SA.

The figures are based on 4,917,625 total tests, with 23,942 of them in the most recent 24-hour window.

Coronavirus knock-on effect hitting vital health services in Africa - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched ...
News
9 hours ago

Lung damage found in Covid dead may shed light on 'long Covid' - study

A study of the lungs of people who have died from Covid-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors ...
News
1 day ago

