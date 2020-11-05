Ramaphosa to address the nation next week on Covid-19 developments

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation next week about the government's response to Covid-19.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) would meet next week and Ramaphosa would address the country afterwards about developments in the risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of the virus.

He said the cabinet was concerned that some people were behaving recklessly and irresponsibly, as if Covid-19 no longer existed.

“Cabinet calls on all people in SA to continue adhering to the health protocols of practising social distancing, wearing masks in public and washing our hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding large gatherings,” said Mthembu.