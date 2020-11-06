World

Aspirin to be tested as potential COVID-19 drug in UK study

By Reuters - 06 November 2020 - 13:41
Medics have turned their attention to asprin in a quest to find solution to the rampant Covid-19.
Medics have turned their attention to asprin in a quest to find solution to the rampant Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/LEO LINTANG

Aspirin, a drug commonly used as a blood thinner, will now be evaluated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in one of UK's biggest trials looking into a range of potential treatments for the illness.

Patients infected by the novel coronavirus are at a higher risk of blood clots because of hyper-reactive platelets, the cell fragments that help stop bleeding. Aspirin is an antiplatelet agent and can reduce the risk of clots, the RECOVERY trial's website said on Friday.

"There is a clear rationale for believing that it (aspirin) might be beneficial, and it is safe, inexpensive and widely available," said Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of the trial.

At least 2,000 patients are expected to randomly get 150 mg of aspirin daily along with the usual regimen. Data from those patients will be compared with at least 2,000 other patients who receive the standard-of-care on its own, the website showed.

Other treatments being tested in the RECOVERY trial include common antibiotic azithromycin and Regeneron's antibody cocktail that was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson & Johnson working on Covid-19 vaccine, and it'll be produced in SA

SA's largest pharmaceutical group, Aspen, has secured a Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson.
News
3 days ago

Coronavirus knock-on effect hitting vital health services in Africa - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched ...
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X