New mayor claims metro went from surplus to R4.4bn debt

Ex-Tshwane administrator blames budget extension on lockdown expenses

The former head administrator of Tshwane metro, Mpho Nawa, says it was necessary to extend the budget of the municipality by R4.4bn because it did not cater for the lockdown period and other expenditure.



This was in response to claims by new Tshwane mayor Randall Williams that the administrators appointed in March had decimated the metro's finances at an alarming rate, plunging it into further debt of more than R4.4bn...