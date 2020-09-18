Tshwane official 'misled' people to provide food to homeless
An official of the City of Tshwane told people they could provide food to homeless shelters during the lockdown without any tender or approval by the acting city manager.
This is one of the findings of a preliminary investigation into the disputed provision of food to the city's shelters...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.