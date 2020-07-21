Samwu workers in Tshwane 'ready for war' as salary dispute heats up

Nawa said the purpose of the meeting was to conclude the implementation of the 6.25% annual wage increase and implementation of the benchmarking collective agreement.

“It is unfortunate to note that this meeting could not conclude on these matters due to the fact that Samwu leadership walked out of the meeting and as such the meeting collapsed as there was no quorum,” he said.

Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane confirmed that members had been up in arms after the city failed to fulfil promises made as far back as 2018.

“Last week we had a meeting with them to find out how far they were with regards implementation, and they have come out with new stories that they don’t have money, but we know that is not true. We are also aware that the city has budgeted, approved and has in excess of R1.3bn that would be enough to pay workers what is due to them,” he told SowetanLIVE's sister publicationTimesLIVE.

Tladinyane said the union was of the opinion that municipal workers who ensure that service delivery is realised had been sidelined.

“Workers have been given two options: either die of poverty or coronavirus. We have chosen none of the two and as such we will fight with our masks on to ensure that we get what is due to us,” he said.