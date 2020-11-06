Organisers say event was oversubscribed

Women furious after being locked out of construction summit

A group of women were left angry and frustrated yesterday after they were locked out of a Women In Construction Summit in Sandton because of a registration glitch.



The group of about 50 told Sowetan that they were prevented from entering the venue to attend the summit hosted by minister Lindiwe Sisulu for women in construction while a substantial number of men were apparently allowed inside...