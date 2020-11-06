Organisers say event was oversubscribed
Women furious after being locked out of construction summit
A group of women were left angry and frustrated yesterday after they were locked out of a Women In Construction Summit in Sandton because of a registration glitch.
The group of about 50 told Sowetan that they were prevented from entering the venue to attend the summit hosted by minister Lindiwe Sisulu for women in construction while a substantial number of men were apparently allowed inside...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.