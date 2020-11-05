No shame on state-owned company boards
From a place of absolute exasperation, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo made an important statement at the state capture commission this week. He suggested that perhaps the government should carefully relook at how appointments for state-owned company boards are made.
His statement was in response to the circus that was Yakhe Kwinana’s evidence at the commission this week. Over two days Kwinana, a former SAA board member and chairperson of SAA Technical, gave testimony in relation to various allegations of wrongdoing during her tenure at the entities...
