Someone is lying to the Zondo commission about Eskom ... but who?

“The chairperson [Tsotsi] said there were charges to be dealt with concerning the executives,” said Ngubane last month. “He said Mr Koko was caught on camera in a sexual escapade with a fellow employee at Eskom and that Mr Matona did not investigate this matter.

“The FD [financial director] Ms Molefe had met someone who had put in a tender bid and had a discussion with the person during the evaluation of the tender. These are the reasons he wanted us to accept the suspensions.”

But Molefe, who attended the same meeting, gave her own unique version of the events when she testified at the commission on Tuesday.

“The issues of the suspensions were not even touched. If we had discussed suspensions in that meeting, I could not have signed [the meeting’s minutes and resolutions],” she said.

The resolution of the meeting, prepared by an outsider who had no standing at Eskom — consultant Nick Linnel, who was deployed by Myeni — is mum on the issue of suspensions.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka said the commission had since reverted to Tsotsi to explain the contradictions.

“We put it to Mr Tsotsi that there is no explicit reference to suspensions,” said Seleka.