Omotoso to appeal against latest bail ruling
Rape accused due back in court next week
Human trafficking and rape accused Timothy Omotoso will be back in court next week to appeal against the decision taken on Wednesday not to grant him bail.
The Nigerian pastor lost his third bid for bail after the Port Elizabeth high court dismissed his latest application on Wednesday...
