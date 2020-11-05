South Africa

Man arrested for strangling girlfriend to death

By Iavan Pijoos - 05 November 2020 - 07:35
After discovering that the police were hot on his heels, the man handed himself over.
After discovering that the police were hot on his heels, the man handed himself over.
Image: 123RF/Thawornnurak

Limpopo police have arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death.

The man went to his girlfriend's home in the Tshavhalovhedzi area outside Thohoyandou on Tuesday and accused her of a number of “issues”, police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said an argument broke out and the man allegedly strangled Matodzi Mandiwana to death.

He said a neighbour discovered the body of the 29-year-old in her room and alerted the police.

After discovering that the police were hot on his heels, he handed himself over, Ngoepe said.

He appeared in the Dzanani magistrate's court on a murder charge on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to November 10 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend, raping her 74-year-old blind granny

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and raping her 74-year-old grandmother at their Northern Cape home, police ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X