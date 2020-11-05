South Africa

Ivory Park pupils protest over shortage of classes

05 November 2020 - 08:44

Disgruntled pupils at Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park, Tembisa, have voiced their frustration at the school’s conditions which they say are affecting their studies and pose a risk to their lives.

During a protest on Wednesday, the pupils, who blocked the school’s entrance, complained about shortage of classes as a result of a block of 40 classrooms which collapsed early this year...

