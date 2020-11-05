Ivory Park pupils protest over shortage of classes

Disgruntled pupils at Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park, Tembisa, have voiced their frustration at the school’s conditions which they say are affecting their studies and pose a risk to their lives.



During a protest on Wednesday, the pupils, who blocked the school’s entrance, complained about shortage of classes as a result of a block of 40 classrooms which collapsed early this year...