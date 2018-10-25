Department fails one of best schools

Holes on the walls, broken doors and windows.

These are some of the harsh conditions faced by pupils at Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park, near Tembisa.

The school's dilapidated, temporary classrooms are so bad that teachers fear they will collapse on pupils one day.

The classrooms have been accommodating grade 8 pupils for over 10 years.

While a new block of classrooms was built last year to accommodate the pupils, it has been standing empty after the contractor left it incomplete.

A 15-year-old pupil who sat near a gaping wall said she was worried about what could happen.

"When it rains we are in trouble as classrooms become waterlogged due to leaking roofs," she said.

"These classrooms can be very hot or very cold depending on the weather conditions.