Gauteng education fails to spend nearly R1 billion of its budget

Gauteng Education department has returned almost R1 billion to Treasury in the 2018/19 financial year.

This was revealed in the department’s annual report.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho said it was unacceptable that with the enormous problems facing schools the department failed to spend the allocated money.

“It is concerning that money had to be returned to treasury especially because school infrastructure has been deteriorating, aging and classrooms are overcrowded.

"The environment in many of our schools is not conducive for learning and teaching. The money left unspent could have made many improvements where it is most needed,” Ramulifho said.