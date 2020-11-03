'If attacking the EFF makes you feel like you're achieving something in life, go right ahead': Fana Mokoena

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has defended the party from criticism, saying it is “all about good feels”.

The EFF came under criticism recently, after party leader Julius Malema's decision to hire a white lawyer to represent him and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on charges of common assault.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018. They appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court last week, where the case was postponed to March 9 2021.

At the height of the criticism this week, Mokoena said those who felt that attacking the EFF was an achievement can go right ahead.

“If attacking the EFF makes you feel like you're achieving something in life, reaching some upward mobility, go right ahead,” he said.