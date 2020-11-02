'Malema did not say black lawyers are incompetent': Dali Mpofu defends EFF leader's 'anti-black' views

Malema and the party's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday and Thursday last week to face trial for the alleged assault of police officer Lt-Col Johannes Venter at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Scores of EFF supporters went to court to show support for the two leaders while critics pointed out that Malema and Ndlozi were represented by white lawyers.

Unfazed by the backlash, Malema lashed out at his critics while addressing his supporters outside the court on Thursday.

“There is some story going around that we are represented by white lawyers. It is true, they will represent us today, tomorrow and any time we want. No one chooses lawyers for us. We choose our own lawyers and we know which one is best where,” Malema said.

“We are not an anti-white organisation. We are a non-racial organisation and our stand against white racists is not a stand against white people.”