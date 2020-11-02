Mbuyiseni Ndlozi & Julius Malema vs Johannes Venter — 4 things you need to know about their court battle

EFF leaders Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema will return to court on March 9 regarding their alleged common assault on police officer Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter at the 2018 funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Ndlozi and Malema appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday and Thursday last week. Venter was allegedly pushed by Malema and Ndlozi after he denied them entry to the cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was buried.

Venter said the vehicle Ndlozi and Malema travelled in did not have a visible permit. Defence lawyer Laurence Hodes grilled Venter about his conduct at the funeral and inconsistencies in his testimony and statement.

Here are four highlights from the case:

Malema and Ndlozi reached out to Venter

On Wednesday Hodes told the court the duo believed there was an agenda against them. He said their car had a permit to enter the cemetery.

Hodes said Ndlozi and Malema had reached out to Venter as a “token of ubuntu” but he had rejected them.

Venter said he was responsible for protecting the president, former presidents and ministers. He said only immediate family members were allowed to enter the cemetery and other mourners would watch proceedings from the stadium via satellite TV.

He said he did not see a visible permit on the car in which Malema and Ndlozi were travelling.

He said he had asked Malema to walk to the cemetery or obtain a permit, but the EFF leader refused and insisted on driving in. Venter said he was then pushed twice by Malema and Ndlozi.