South Africa

WATCH | Contradictions in testimony at Malema & Ndlozi assault trial

Malema said there was 'no case' as he addressed his supporters outside the court

30 October 2020 - 07:26
Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer

Contradictions emerged at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday as Lt-Col Johannes Venter was cross-examined by defence lawyer Laurence Hodes regarding the dispute between the colonel and two EFF leaders at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

Venter had previously told the court he had sought medical attention after the incident but later said he did not.

He also told the court there were no permits required at the cemetery but decided to check whether Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's vehicle was accredited as part of the convoy. Hodes suggested that Venter had been letting cars in without checking and specifically targeted the car carrying the EFF  leader and then-spokesperson.

Malema said there was “no case” as he addressed his supporters outside the court. He said he would let his defence attorney handle the matter while he focuses on “winning government”. 

The case has been postponed to March 9.

 

TimesLIVE

Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's gravesite', court told

The Randburg magistrate's court was on Wednesday told that the late Zindzi Mandela had confirmed that EFF leader Julius Malema was part of a convoy ...
News
1 day ago

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' rejected: Lawyer in Winnie funeral assault trial

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi say the charge of common assault they are facing is part of a political agenda.
News
2 days ago

Verbal slur and assault: Police colonel on EFF duo's conduct at Madikizela-Mandela funeral

Police officer Johannes Jacobus Venter has told the Randburg magistrate's court that EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pushed him ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X