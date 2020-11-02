South Africa

Eastern Cape police offices closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

By Devon Koen - 02 November 2020 - 12:10
Police offices in Port Elizabeth have been closed after staff members contracted Covid-19.
The Bethelsdorp police community service centre and Kabega Park detective services offices in Port Elizabeth have been temporarily closed due to police officials at the centres testing positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the Bethelsdorp centre would temporarily operate from the West End community hall.

“There are no telephones at the hall and response assistance must be channelled through the 10111 centre,” Naidu said.

The following officers can be contacted for any emergencies:

  • Brig Xawuka - 082 414 5469;
  • Col D Scholtz - 082 319 8673;
  • Col Nopote - 079 886 3574; and
  • Lt-Col Ngangamsha - 082 441 8356.

Kabega Park detectives will be operating from the Baywest Mall. Lt-Col Hattingh can be contacted on 079 899 9031, Naidu said.

“Decontamination will be done at both offices and the community will be advised when they are operational,” she added.

