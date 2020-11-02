Eastern Cape police offices closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

“There are no telephones at the hall and response assistance must be channelled through the 10111 centre,” Naidu said.

The following officers can be contacted for any emergencies:

Brig Xawuka - 082 414 5469;

Col D Scholtz - 082 319 8673;

Col Nopote - 079 886 3574; and

Lt-Col Ngangamsha - 082 441 8356.

Kabega Park detectives will be operating from the Baywest Mall. Lt-Col Hattingh can be contacted on 079 899 9031, Naidu said.

“Decontamination will be done at both offices and the community will be advised when they are operational,” she added.

HeraldLIVE