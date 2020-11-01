UK minister says lockdown in England could be extended

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.

Johnson announced on Saturday that the lockdown across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until December 2.

The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from Covid-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.

So far, it has reported 46,555 Covid-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with Covid-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News: "Yes".