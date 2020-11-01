John Steenhuisen praises DA for its Covid-19 response

DA leader John Steenhuisen has thanked his party for showing the best of itself during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the DA congress on Sunday, Steenhuisen lauded how the Western Cape government, led by his party, performed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If it weren't for this challenging year, we would not have seen the very best of the DA up against the very worst of the ANC. We always speak of the 'DA difference', the tangible benefits of living in a town, city or province, where the DA governs. And, normally, this difference is built up over years and years of perfecting systems, of finding the right people and of trimming the sails of our policies just right.

“But this year, that difference was compressed into just seven months of Covid response. This has made it just real, and incredibly real, and very visible. Never before has the water between the DA and the ANC in government been as clear and blue and as vast as it is right now,” said Steenhuisen.

He said with all eyes on the government of the Western Cape government, led by premier Alan Winde and the DA, which was an early epicentre of Covid-19, the response was near faultless.